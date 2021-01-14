Why is Virushka’s Need for Privacy of Their Kid Such a Debate?

The couple has been rather private about most big events in their life. Their marriage too was a hush affair. The couple got married in Italy in the presence of close family and friends, where no Bollywood or cricket world celebrities were invited.

Anushka Sharma even spoke about being pregnant during the lockdown. While speaking to Vogue magazine, Anushka revealed how pandemic has been a weird blessing for her. Anushka also spoke about how she and Virat kept the pregnancy news a secret and only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. "No one was on the streets, so we couln't be spotted," said Anushka.

On 13 January, Virat and Anushka sent out gifts to popular photographers, attached with a rather unusual request.