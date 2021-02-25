Dear Kangana, I Miss the Person I Met Ten Years Ago... Love, Tanu

You didn’t judge me for rolling a joint or drinking vodka. You knew that I wasn’t trying to compete with men, I was only having some fun because why not? You didn’t judge my clothes or my cleavage, you didn’t call me names, you understood my perfectly imperfect life and let me be. I only have one question - what changed?



I often wonder if you’d accept me today the way you did back in 2011. Like, when I drank a quarter of vodka and took five sleeping pills to avoid a suitor because I loved someone else, who btw was engaged to someone else (Sapna) at that time. You cheered for me then, would you do the same today?



We were both brought up in homes where we were conditioned to believe that marriage, to a man of your family’s choice, is the ultimate goal of any woman’s life. We both knew that our only choice was to rebel and choose a path that makes us happy, by hook or by crook. We both lived by our own rules, made mistakes and learnt from them too. Then why is it, that today you aren’t okay with other women doing the same - why do you have an opinion on everybody’s life when you don’t like anybody having an opinion about yours, Kangana?