A Tale of Two Indias: Sushant vs Hathras Rape Victim's Death

On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died an unexpected death, sending the entire country into shock. More than three months later, the death of the Hathras rape victim has sent a similar sentiment of shock across the country. While it's unfair to compare the two events, one can't help but notice the difference in how the two tragedies have been treated by the media, the system and the people.

Turns out, 'justice' looks different on everyone.