'Naagin 6' Is a Crossover Between Science, Nationalism, and Delusion

Discussions around who watches these shows are redundant now, and there’s nothing these makers can do that will surprise me. I’ve seen it all– right from bahus turning into flies (re: Sasural Simar Ka) to innocent women metamorphosing into ichhadhaari naagins. Not sure if this is a gender issue, but has anyone wondered why Indian soap writers are obsessed with turning their female leads into these bizarre mythical figures?

Naagin 6 begins in 2019 with a “professor” who is worried a pandemic potentially destroying the country. First of all, this professor is an obvious rip-off from Money Heist. Not just the name, they’ve even made him look like that. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.