How Are the Morally Gray Characters In 'Killer Soup'? Killer!

(Spoiler alert for 'Killer Soup' but also go watch it if you haven't already!)

In Vikram Vedha, the ‘villain’ Vedha asks SSP Vikram a question – who would he punish, the one who committed an act or the one who ordered him to do so? He essentially asks SSP Vikram to decide who acted more immorally. In a way, this judgment of morality is at the root of cinema – it’s why we see one person as a hero and another as a villain. For decades, this distinction in mainstream cinema was as clear as day and night. But we’ve really started to embrace morally gray characters, haven’t we? Maybe there is something intriguing about a character whose motivations are more complex than a binary ‘good’ or ‘bad’ deed. Maybe that is also why writing such a character can be a challenge.