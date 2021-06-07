Honest Thoughts I Had While Watching ‘The Family Man Season 2’

(Alert: The article contains spoilers)

Manoj Bajpayee is a stellar actor. There’s very little that I have seen of this guy which doesn’t make me believe in the character he plays. But every time I will see him in a role other than Srikant Tiwari, I WILL think of Srikant Tiwari. That's how believable he is in The Family Man. As for this series, both seasons are simply phenomenal.

You may as audience expect that the second season might bring in a little lull considering you have already pulled in the tricks to get the audience interested, but Raj and DK and writer Suman Kumar took the second season to an even more evolved level. Blurring the lines between the good and bad guys, the purpose of agents who work for a country versus the idea of terrorism, there’s nothing that wasn’t touched upon.