From Night Guard to IPS: A Dream to Bring Back Family's Honour

For night guard Sahil Kumar, becoming an IPS officer is akin to restoring his family's honour.
The film ‘12th Fail’, based on the life of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, inspired many UPSC aspirants. Sharma is currently an Inspector General of Police in the CISF, assigned to the Maharashtra Cadre.
Over 1,200 kilometers from Maharashtra, Sahil’s life story is also an inspiration.
“It is difficult, but if we lose to challenges, we won’t ever be able to achieve anything in life”, says Sahil, whose only goal is to adorn an officer's uniform one day.
But what inspires a young Sahil to become an IPS officer?
Back home in Bihar's Biyawani village, Sahil’s family had loaned Rs 85 lakh from unofficial lenders in 2017, to set up a poultry farm.
In the last seven years, he claims to have returned them a whopping sum of Rs 2.5 crore against the loan; but Sahil’s family still continues to be harassed by the lenders.
Helpless, they deserted their Biyawani home and moved to Delhi in 2023.
Sahil Kumar is the lone hope of his family.
Sahil prepares for UPSC exam while working as a night guard.
Sahil also recorded a video of a lender threatening him: “If we run him (Sahil’s father) naked in the village, will you feel good?”
Sahil is the lone hope of his family; his story serves as an inspiration for many. As poverty and a threat of lenders loom over Sahil, his ambition remains unwavered.
