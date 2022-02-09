Women and Their Clothing is a 'Kaafi Real' Law and Order Issue in India

A recent decision that prohibits female students in Karnataka from wearing hijab to schools and colleges has drawn a lot of backlash online.

Several students including those from PES College in Mandya have shown immense courage in the form of protests against this new rule.

Many even saw counter protests from Hindutva groups who donned saffron scarfs, but nothing seems to have deterred the courage and determination of these women. Amid all this, the hypocrisy clearly shines through and one message is clear-- no matter what a woman wears, be it a hijab or a dress, it can be twisted into a law and order issue.