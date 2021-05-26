‘Woman Didn’t Behave Like Rape Victim’: Why Court Acquitted Tejpal

Former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted of charges of rape and sexual assault by a district court in Goa, as the survivor did not "behave" like a "victim of sexual assault".

The trial court held that the "woman's behavior" was a key factor in "undermining her case", the order said.

According to The Indian Express, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi, in the 537-page judgment wrote: