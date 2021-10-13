Minor in UP's Lalitpur Alleges Rape by 28, Including Father & SP, BSP Leaders

According to the FIR against the 28 accused, the girl, when she was in the Class 6, was forcibly shown pornographic videos by her father, who had subsequently raped her in a field in Maheshpura.

Some time after the incident, the father regularly began to take her to inns where she was gang-raped by multiple men.

"It is a very rare and sensitive case and we are taking it seriously. The medical examination of the victim has been performed and her statement has also been recorded," the Lalitpur superintendent of police told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Tilak Yadav, who has been named in the FIR, said that a conspiracy had been hatched against him. “I will commit suicide if implicated; this is the case of martial dispute. I will submit a memorandum to SP and district magistrate tomorrow seeking a fair probe,” Yadav was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.