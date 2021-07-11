Jallikattu Actor Accused of Transphobia, Trans-Persons Oppose Clubhouse 'Rant'

Malayalam actor Sabumon Abdusamad, who had acted in the film Jallikattu which was India's official entry for Oscars in 2021, is now accused of hosting a transphobic discussion on Clubhouse.

The actor, who is also Malayalam Big Boss (Season 1) winner, allegedly created a group in Clubhouse at around 9.30 pm on Friday, 9 July titled ‘Are transwomen really women?’

The room had around 300 listeners including 15 trans-persons and several women.

Outraged by Abdusamad's 'transphobic' comments, a section of transgender community in Kerala may soon file a legal complaint against him.