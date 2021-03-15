In Landmark Win, Kerala HC Allows Transgender Woman To Join NCC

The Kerala High Court on Monday, 15 March, ruled that Hina Haneefa, a 21-year-old transgender woman, can be enrolled in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Haneefa had challenged a decision of the NCC to exclude her from the women’s wing of the corps.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Anu Sivaraman.

As per the judgment, a transgender person is entitled to be admitted to the NCC in accordance with her self-perceived gender identity. In other words, Haneefa, who identifies as a woman, can be inducted into the female wing of the NCC.