Vogue Mag Faces Flak For ‘Whitewashing’ Kamala Harris on Its Cover

Kamala Harris will be on Vogue’s February cover. Pretty cool, right? Not exactly.

The magazine – which released two photos of Harris from its February edition – has sparked instant outrage for “whitewashing” or lightening the skin colour of America’s future Vice-President.

Vogue, in a tweet on Sunday, 10 January, made public a photo of 56-year-old Harris wearing her trademark Converse sneakers, standing in front of a pink and green drape – the colours of her university sorority. The other, a more formal one, shows her in a powder blue suit, with her arms crossed in front of a gold background.