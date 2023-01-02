BJP Worker, Driver, Hairdresser: Who Are the Accused in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case?

One of the accused in the Delhi case, wherein a 19-year-old woman was killed as she was dragged by a car, is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told The Quint.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Manoj Mittal, is a ration dealer and is affiliated with the party leadership in the Mangolpuri area, said a source in the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh.

The woman, Anjali Singh, was killed in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January, after she was mowed down by a car. All five occupants of the car – Mittal, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), and Mithun (27) – have since been arrested and sent to three days of police remand.