This Desi Medley is All the Joy You Need This Christmas!

(This story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on Christmas day. It was first published on 20 December 2018.)
Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Asst. Cameraperson: Gautam Sharma
Christmas carols will never sound the same again after you’ve heard the ‘Aflatunes’ sing and play the beats with just their voices!
With their distinct voices, a group of individuals came together to form the ‘Aflatunes’. Their motto became 'all voices all the time' and they lit the stage on fire with their multiple-textured songs. Be it beatbox, vocals or harmonies, they’ve been on a learning curve ever since they began.
Groove with them as they create magic with this Bolly- Carol Medley!
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy to the world, the Lord is come
Let Earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven, and nature sing
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
O mehrman mere mehrma
O poori hai duaa
Ab kuch bhi toh kam nahi
Tujhe pa le Lage mukammal hai khuda
Dildara dildara ye ratti bhar ka jag saara
Dildara dildaara tere nazar O karam pe sab waara
Dildara dildara jag jeeta jab tujhse haara
Dildara dildara
Darling, darling stand by me
Com'n stand by me
Stand by me
Darling, darling stand by me
Com'n stand by me
Stand by me
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it's the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jingling feet
That's the jingle bell rock
Comprising of Anish Nair, Dany Marshal, Devashri, Jaimish Asher, Joel Mathew and Nilay Singh and a special Christmas appearance of Ruchee Varghese, ‘Aflatunes’ is a treat you would not want to miss.
Published: 20 Dec 2018,08:41 PM IST