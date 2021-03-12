At 62 Years, Dinesh Mohan May Be India’s Oldest Man on Ramp
Dinesh Mohan battled against obesity and depression to come out as India's most sought-after model.
Dinesh Mohan lost almost 50kgs to restart his life.
"Waqt ka kya bharosa, ban ke paani beh jaaye", this Abhishek Bachchan number is Dinesh Mohan's go to song, every time he's down.
I might be 62-years-old but my dreams are hell young, very young! I want to turn all those dreams into reality. I have a tattoo that reads, ‘Live life to the fullest’.
Dinesh Mohan, Model
The first thing that strikes you about Dinesh Mohan is the aura he has, what they call ‘the star presence’. He looks 62 but everything else about him is just so young.
Dinesh Mohan is one of India's oldest models.
18 years back, at the age of 44, Dinesh’s life was in a downward spiral. He was nothing like he is today. He was a ‘different person’.
Grudgingly doing a govt job and holding on to a failed marriage was taking a toll on him.
The last straw, according to Dinesh, was the death of his son.
Dinesh Mohan in his late 40s.
"When that guy left, it actually shattered my life completely. I didn’t feel like getting out of my bed or leaving my house. I lost the energy to do anything. The weight kept piling on because I was eating to destroy myself. Even if I commanded my body to walk I was unable to do it. One fine morning, I wanted to get up and go out and do my things but I fell on my bed. That was one of the worst ever days of my life".
Dinesh Mohan, Model
After almost 10 long years, his sister and brother-in-law had to intervene. They encouraged Dinesh to seek psychiatric help. With the help of a dietician and physiotherapist he slowly lost almost 50kgs and was able to walk again. And then came the next move.
"I was going to my physiotherapist when I was trying to re-learn how to walk. That guy’s father was of my age at that time and he was into modelling. So this physiotherapist told me 'why don’t you try modelling'? When I entered the agency I saw that there were so many tall, slim, and young people. I was the only one from my age group. But the moment the lights were switched on and fell on me, it was like a spiritual signal I got from somebody up there and I actually heard a voice within me, which said that was what I was meant to do".
Dinesh Mohan, Model
Dinesh Mohan walking the ramp.
Dinesh hasn’t looked back since that day.
Multiple modelling assignments and Bollywood roles later, Dinesh has no regrets anymore. He hasn’t forgotten his past, but now he lives up his life, every single day!
"At times, I actually feel that when I leave this world, it should be somewhere at a studio, in front of a camera".