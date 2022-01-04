The Bully Behind Bulli Bai? 21-Yr-Old Behind Bars For 'Auctioning' Muslim Women

The bully behind Bulli Bai?
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
How it started: An online 'auction' of Muslim women through a GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai'.
How it's going: A 21-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for being an accused in the Bulli Bai case, and has been sent to police custody.
A Mumbai court on Tuesday, 4 January, sent 21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha, an accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case to police custody till 10 January. The court also granted a warrant to search his Bengaluru residence.
The cops have also detained a woman from Uttarakhand, whom police sources say is the primary suspect in the case.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)