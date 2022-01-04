The Bully Behind Bulli Bai? 21-Yr-Old Behind Bars For 'Auctioning' Muslim Women

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Police as an accused in the Bulli Bai case, and is in police custody.
Aroop Mishra & Meghnad Bose
NEON
Published:

The bully behind Bulli Bai?

|

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The bully behind Bulli Bai?</p></div>

How it started: An online 'auction' of Muslim women through a GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai'.

How it's going: A 21-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for being an accused in the Bulli Bai case, and has been sent to police custody.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday, 4 January, sent 21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha, an accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case to police custody till 10 January. The court also granted a warrant to search his Bengaluru residence.

The cops have also detained a woman from Uttarakhand, whom police sources say is the primary suspect in the case.

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Also ReadBulli Bai: B’luru Man Sent to 6-Day Police Custody, Uttarakhand Woman Detained

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT