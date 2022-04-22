Boycott, Ban & Demolish: New India's New Twist to 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' Politics

Indian politics' age-old slogan of 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' has found an upgrade in #NewIndia.
Aroop Mishra
NEON
Published:

|

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

New twist in #NewIndia.

