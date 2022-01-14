Adalia Williams, Social Media Celebrity With the Benjamin Button Syndrome, Dies

Her condition has no known cure, according to The Mayo Clinic, a US nonprofit academic medical centre that focuses on healthcare and education.

Around 400 children worldwide suffer from this condition.

The syndrome causes children to grow old much faster than normal. Hair loss, for example, is a symptom.

Adalia made a significant presence on social media.

She had over 12 million Facebook followers and over 400,000 on Instagram.

Her YouTube channel has 2.9 million subscribers where she posted updates about her health and makeup videos, comedy skits, and videos featuring her family members.

Additionally, the channel, in total, has more than 339 million views.