Adalia Williams, Social Media Celebrity With the Benjamin Button Syndrome, Dies

Adalia Rose Williams.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@adalia06)
Adalia Rose Williams, the social-media star suffering from the Benjamin Button syndrome, died on Wednesday, 12 January, at the age of 15, according to her posts on her Facebook and Instagram profiles.
Her posts stated that "she touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."
Her condition has no known cure, according to The Mayo Clinic, a US nonprofit academic medical centre that focuses on healthcare and education.
Around 400 children worldwide suffer from this condition.
The syndrome causes children to grow old much faster than normal. Hair loss, for example, is a symptom.
Adalia made a significant presence on social media.
She had over 12 million Facebook followers and over 400,000 on Instagram.
Her YouTube channel has 2.9 million subscribers where she posted updates about her health and makeup videos, comedy skits, and videos featuring her family members.
Additionally, the channel, in total, has more than 339 million views.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)