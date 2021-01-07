‘Our March From Bengal-Delhi Is the Least We Can Do for Farmers’

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Farmers across the country are protesting the new farm laws and the least we can do for those who provide for us is to show our support for their cause.
In solidarity with farmers, and to show them that they are not alone in their fight against this fascist and anti-people government, I, with my friends, Soumyaranjan Mukherjee, Aniyan Roy, and Piyali Chatterjee decided to walk to the Singhu Border in Delhi from our native district Howrah in West Bengal.
We realised that not only are farmers from Punjab protesting, but farmers from all these states were voicing their dissent against the three farm bills that were passed by the central government without any discussion.
We have seen in the past how protests and agitations have been suppressed by this government. Fearful of any sort of police action against us, after reaching Patna on 3 January, we decided to take a train to Delhi.
We aren’t farmers. While we live in cities and urban spaces, let us use the privilege to stand together in this fight. We want to tell the food providers of this country that we are always there for them in the struggle for their rights.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: undefined