'Life at Standstill in Waterlogged Zirakpur, Authorities Indifferent'

I have been a resident of Zirakpur in Punjab's Mohali district for over 7 years now. This satellite town is a gateway to four states: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Its highway connects to Delhi as well. Unfortunately, this city is turning into a mess day by day as a result of poor urban planning.
Water-logging, lack of proper drainage and sewage systems, and damaged roads are a few pressing problems residents face. Some concerned residents have been raising these issues to authorities like the Municipal Council, the District Magistrate, and the Sub District Magistrate, Mohali since 2018, but no solution has been found to date. Unfortunately, even asking for basic amenities has become a task in Zirakpur.
With monsoon in full swing, water logging has become common news. However, roads become swimming pools in Zirakpur, and even the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway is not spared.
In only 30 minutes of downpour, the city is turned upside down. Commuters cannot commute, office-goers are stuck at home. A 20-minute drive in normal traffic from Zirakpur to Chandigarh Tribune Chowk takes more than an hour during rain.
Flooded street after downpour on 2 August 2021. Photo used with permission.
A flooded colony. Photo used with permission.
Most importantly, accidents have become common due to the prevailing situation. Singhpura Chowk and MacDonald Chowk, where traffic lights are normally not functional, are deadly points.
Citizens raised this issue multiple times, one from 2019 is listed below:
While traffic lights became operational for a while after the intervention of the District Magistrate, they are once again non-functional and dangerous, especially during the rainy season. Many regularly raise alarm on Twitter and tag relevant authorities, but they remain ignored.
Commuters aside, the problems are endless for those living in residential complexes that flood with rainwater. It is infinitely tougher for senior citizens and children to move out of their homes without risking injury.
Stagnant water adds to growing misery of COVID with cases of dengue and other water-borne diseases. Every year, hoards of mosquitoes breed in this stagnant water.
Water logging in residential areas. Photo used with permission.
Traffic and rain make a troublesome combination in Zirakpur. Photo used with permission.
Water accumulates at a street in Zirakpur. Photo used with permission.
As inhabitants of a city, residents need basic amenities like good roads, stormwater harvesting, and sewage lines. Moreover, we need elected representatives to listen and find solutions to everyday problems faced by residents of this satellite city.
