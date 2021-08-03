'Life at Standstill in Waterlogged Zirakpur, Authorities Indifferent'

I have been a resident of Zirakpur in Punjab's Mohali district for over 7 years now. This satellite town is a gateway to four states: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Its highway connects to Delhi as well. Unfortunately, this city is turning into a mess day by day as a result of poor urban planning.

Water-logging, lack of proper drainage and sewage systems, and damaged roads are a few pressing problems residents face. Some concerned residents have been raising these issues to authorities like the Municipal Council, the District Magistrate, and the Sub District Magistrate, Mohali since 2018, but no solution has been found to date. Unfortunately, even asking for basic amenities has become a task in Zirakpur.