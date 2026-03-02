Iran Retaliates: 'We Came for a Dubai Vacation, Now Stuck in Air Strikes’

Our problems mounted as our accommodation period at the Airbnb ended, escalating safety concerns. My husband and I decided to move to another place within the city, partly because of the location and our budget constraints.

We also tried reaching out to the Indian embassy and were advised to get in touch with the airline regarding further assistance or accommodation.

However, despite repeated attempts, we were unable to connect with Air India, our flight service back to India.

The email we received from the airline offered only two options, which were to either reschedule the booking within the next seven days or opt for a refund. Other than this, there was no other assistance or support offered.