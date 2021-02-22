Unfinished Drain, Polluted Water Irks Locals in Meerut’s Shobhapur

Near National Highway 58 or Meerut Expressway, a few residents of a small ward named Shobhapur are forced to live in a pitiable state due to the Meerut Municipal Corporation’s neglect and indifference.

Only a few houses have been constructed as of now in Ward Number 12. Others, who have purchased plots in the area, are hesitant to start the process of construction due to water logging and polluted water spilling to the streets. The water logging is caused not only due to lack of a nullah in the area, but several leather tanning units around Shobhapur. The tanning process is causing the water to pollute and stink.