‘Faridabad Road Riddled With Potholes for 3 Yrs, Authorities Mute’

In September 2020, a motorcycle-borne engineer was driving through a 1.5 km stretch that connects Faridabad’s Hardware Chowk and Pyali Chowk. The road has been riddled with potholes for over three years now, and it was the 29-year-old’s misfortune to have lost balance on his bike and consequently, lose his life in an accident. This begs the question, who is to blame?
In the NIT area of the city, thousands of commuters cross this road to get to Gurugram. Several residential colonies are located adjacent to the road. Travel time on the road should ideally be around 2 minutes, but instead, one gets a free 5-minute-long rollercoaster ride.
Despite protests over the years and even loss of life, civic bodies are not willing to lay it anew or make sure it is travel-friendly.
On 6 February, I took the bumpy ride myself. I am a resident of Faridabad and well aware of the dangers this road posits.
Even if potholes are filled, it is done temporarily and their state is back to what it used to be in a matter of few days. The situation is worse during the monsoon and winter months, when there is fog.
In 2018, an NGO had staged a 15-day protest to demand reconstruction. The most recent demonstration was on 7 February 2021, but the MCF is still unmoved. Residents here are tired of authorities passing the buck.
Be it a two-wheeler or four, travellers are increasingly inconvenienced and demand urgent repairs for smooth travel.
