'PM Says Don't Buy Gold. Hard to Care When We Can't Even Afford Gas or Food'

In the past week, I have been hearing a lot of people discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to stop buying gold and reduce travel.

His message is only for those who could already afford all these earlier, right? So, what about people like us who couldn't?

I work as a security guard at a residential building in Southeast Delhi's Okhla locality. We weren't buying gold, nor were we making foreign trips or driving around in cars and burning fuel. Yet, we are facing the brunt of the hike in fuel and LPG prices.

For me, the everyday struggle for survival has become tougher.