My Cycling Journey From Chennai to Goa, Making New Friends, Looking for Stories

It has been a while since I travelled and the pandemic was not making it easier. So one day, I thought to myself that it would be interesting to cycle from Chennai to Goa, just for the experience.

On 16 July, I strapped a backpack to my cycle, and made my way to the beach town. For 60 days, for over 1,200 kilometre, through unfamiliar nooks and landscapes with unparalleled beauty, I cycled my way.



As a filmmaker, I am always looking for beautiful stories, and, during this trip, I've met many fascinating people who will serve as inspiration for my stories.