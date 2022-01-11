Omicron Worry: Only 50 Guests Invited for Our Wedding but Reception on Hold

Couple forced to postpone their wedding reception due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
There is only so much you can plan in life because, on the one hand if there is your plan, on the other there is the God’s plan.
After dating for almost four years, last year, I and Megha decided to get married. We decided to tie the knot in November 2021. But then after Durga Puja, hearing about various warnings around the rise in COVID-19 cases, we postponed it to January 2022.
Everything was going fine. We had prepared and distributed the wedding cards to all our relatives for the 25 January reception. My cousins had booked tickets from the United Kingdom (UK) and other relatives from all parts of the country; and all were prepared to bless us on our special day.
The devastation during that period was so overwhelming and many of us are yet to recover from the damages it caused.
So, taking all that into consideration we have decided to postpone our wedding reception again. It was a very tough call for us, as the venue was booked and invitations were sent.
But for the sake of everybody’s health, I think this is a right call considering the current circumstances.
This time we have decided to go on with the wedding rituals adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols and when things get better, we will organise a nice reception for all our loved ones.
All marrying couple wishes to have their loved ones by their sides on the day.
But for Megha and me, it won’t be like that and we are incredibly sad about this.
Though we have planned to organise a function at the same venue in the next three-four months, with the uncertainty looming over it, we don’t know when we will be able to do that.
I just hope that everyone takes care of their health and takes maximum precaution and pass through this third wave of COVID-19 safely.
