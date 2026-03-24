Amroha's Razai Makers Show Why India Must Back its Waste Recycling Heroes

“We have evolved with time but we cannot do it alone anymore,” says Mohammad Iliyas, owner of Green Textile in Amroha, in western Uttar Pradesh.

Inside his modest unit, piles of discarded fabric, old sweaters, torn blankets, and factory scraps are sorted and fed into machines that transform waste into reusable fibre.

Iliyas explains how the cluster has continuously adapted to survive changing markets. “Earlier, we worked with wooden machines. Today, many of us have invested in Chinese machines to improve efficiency and output. We are ready to modernise to grow, but the returns are not matching the effort.”