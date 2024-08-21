Cloud Power: Big Tech's Grip on AI and Startups

Cloud hegemons like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are planning to control the entire Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation network. The Big Tech companies have a significant impact that extends far beyond acquisitions.

In the AI age, this will further expand because seemingly unrelated acquisitions – like Microsoft's $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance, which was announced in 2021 and completed a year later – can be driven by the desire to gain access to talent or technology, or they can be made as a means of expanding even further and into new business lines.