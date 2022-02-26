'I Left For India Just a Day Before Russia Invaded Ukraine'

Indian student left Ukraine a day before the Russian invasion.
(Image altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
I am Keyur Karetiya, a medical student at the Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University in Ukraine and I managed to reach India just a day before Ukraine went under attack.
At the Kyiv International Airport.
Kyiv International Airport was crowded with students on the day I was leaving as most of us started to leave as soon as the advisory was released from the Indian embassy.
Advisory by the Indian embassy on 20 February.
Many students were unable to afford the tickets or half of them were not able to get flights because hardly 2-3 flights were coming to Ukraine for evacuation.
The Air India flights that were coming to Ukraine to evacuate costed around Rs 60,000 and it's not possible for everyone to afford it in such a short span of time.
I landed in Mumbai on 24 February at 4am and it was such a relief. From Mumbai, I took a train to my hometown Surat, in Gujarat.
The current situation in Ukraine is not very good. They are saying that they have heard explosions around them and even in Dnipro, the city I live in, there have been some explosions.
The students there are living in fear and so are their families here in India. All universities have been closed now. I’m requesting the embassy to please help the students in Ukraine evacuate as soon as they can.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)