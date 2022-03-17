No Home, No Hope: Survivors of Gokulpuri Fire Stare at a Bleak Future

Survivor of Gokulpuri's fire breakout.
I spoke to the victims of the mishap about the help being provided to them and the losses they've suffered.
Relief camp for the victims.
Gokulpuri area, where the fire broke out.
Sumanjeet, a resident of Gokulpuri who lost two of her children, said, "When the fire broke out, we all were sleeping. We were unable to process it when it happened and tried to leave our houses as soon as we could. Two of our children got trapped inside. By the time we realised that, it was too late. We tried our best, but couldn’t enter the burning house. All the houses were burnt and we lost our children."
She added that the fire broke out around midnight but the firemen and all the fire extinguishing equipment came after 2 am.
Another resident, Raveena, lost five of her family members. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition.
Houses reduced to ashes.
Many of these victims who have lost their families, houses, and their savings say that the monetary compensation won't cater to their needs.
The residents of Gokulpuri request the government to help them put a roof over their heads.
"For how long are we going to survive like this? For how long we will have to burn like this? How many more lives of children will be lost? We're just surviving here with whatever is being provided to us," said a resident.
