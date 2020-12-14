Docs With Farmers: Camps at Tikri, Singhu to Provide Medical Aid

More than two weeks since farmers from Punjab started their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against three agricultural laws, the protest site at Tikri and Singhu borders has been short of nothing – with a round-the-clock langar, a makeshift Gurudwara, and most recently, foot massagers. As protests intensify and the numbers swell, it is being ensured that farmers have access to most basic needs.

From the evening of 27 November, doctors are providing hands-on medical assistance to those who need it, especially the elderly. Mobile ambulances and medical camps are fully stocked with medicines and medical equipment, even ECGs. Doctors are coordinating with their counterparts back home in Punjab for any requirements, working in shifts to do their bit.