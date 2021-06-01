Severe Side Effects After Vaccine Dose, No Answer on SII Helpline

On Monday, 24 May, my brother and I got the first dose of Covishield at UCHC Panposh in Sundargarh, Odisha at around 9:00 am. We had heard that some side effects are natural, but the next 48 hours were very tough for the both of us.

After we got the shot, I asked the doctor at the site what I should do in case of any side effects. He asked us to just take a Paracetamol and nothing else. We returned home. At around 3 pm, my brother and I got chills, high fever and an unbearable headache. My brother also had pain in his arm and heaviness in his chest. At night, we both took another Paracetamol as prescribed, but things got worse, perhaps due to a reaction. We both hardly slept. My parents slept beside us to take care of us the whole night.