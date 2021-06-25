Sole Hosp for 25 Rajpur Villages Not Prepared for Third Wave in HP

As India recovers from the deadly second wave of COVID-19, doctors and other health workers are bracing for a third wave. State governments, too, are putting mechanisms in place to make sure there is no shortage of medical supplies.

However, modern infrastructure and necessary medical staffers are still not visible at the Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) in Rajpur, a rural area in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. This is the only hospital for more than 25 villages in the district, which have a population of approximately 40,000. The infrastructure of the CHC is on the verge of collapse. I visited the hospital on 22 June to see it for myself.