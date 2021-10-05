World Teachers' Day 2021: History and Importance

Celebrating Teachers globally on World Teacher's day 2021.
World Teachers' Day or commonly known as International Teacher's day is celebrated on the 5th of October to commemorate teachers across the globe. It is an annual initiative to recognize and celebrate each teacher's contribution and efforts, without whom we would not be who we are today. The day also strives to evaluate and assess educators worldwide and devise ways to enhance their skills, contributions and resources.
It was the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 that created the World Teacher's Day to especially celebrate teachers that play such a vital role in the development of each individual.
It also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO /UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers along with mentioning the various guidelines pertaining to their rights and duties as well as other governing factors for their overall growth and development.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 World Teacher's Day shall focus on the central theme of “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.
The world shall witness regional and global events spanning over 5 days to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the education sector and discuss viable policy solutions to maximize teaching potential and bring the profession to its optimal level.
Hence, the significance of World Teacher's Day 2021 is immense as compared to previous year celebrations and will focus on enhancing the teaching profession by accessing the existing frameworks under which educators work across the world as well as making them an integral part in the global education recovery effort processes post COVID-19.
Published: 05 Oct 2021,07:00 AM IST