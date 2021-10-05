World Teachers' Day 2021: History and Importance

History:

It was the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 that created the World Teacher's Day to especially celebrate teachers that play such a vital role in the development of each individual.

It also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO /UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers along with mentioning the various guidelines pertaining to their rights and duties as well as other governing factors for their overall growth and development.