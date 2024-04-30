World Password Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate Here

World Password Day 2024: Read the history and origin of the day here.
(Photo: iStock)
World Password Day 2024: World Password Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of May every year. This year, we are gearing up to observe the day on 2 May.
It is observed to highlight the importance of the use of passwords to protect personal data and financial information. Passwords are the primary line of defence that can safeguard against unauthorized access to sensitive accounts. You should set strong passwords to protect important accounts and details.
In 2005, Security Researcher Mark Burnett said that everyone should have their 'password days' when they change their passwords. It is important to note that the first Thursday of May was announced World Password Day and it was celebrated for the first time in 2013.
Passwords help to protect your social media platforms, bank accounts, and personal information. It is important to set strong passwords and change them frequently to avoid hacking. You should observe the day and inform others about it.
The significance of celebrating World Password Day can be understood by the fact that data breaches are on the rise. According to data shared by Intel, more than 10,000 of the most commonly used passwords allow access to 98% of all accounts. This means that many people are not taking enough precautions to protect their online accounts.
It is also a good idea to update your passwords regularly and use multi-factor authentication to further protect your accounts.
There are many ways to celebrate World Password Day. Let's take a look at a few options you can try to observe the day:
One way is to take the #LayerUp pledge and start creating a password stronger than you have ever used. Make sure to change your passwords once in a while to keep your details safe.
Another way to celebrate is to host a password party and invite friends to share their love for strong passwords. Friends don't let friends have simple passwords. Take ideas from them and create a strong password for yourself that nobody can crack.
You can also share educational resources about the importance of passwords on social media. You can share a stat about hacking and identity theft on this day to alert others. World Password Day is a great opportunity to talk about hacking incidents.
By taking small steps, we can make a big difference in protecting ourselves and others from data breaches and identity theft. Let's not take our passwords for granted and make sure that they keep our digital lives safe.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)