World Oceans Day 2024: 10 Ways To Conserve Oceans & Protect Marine Life

The ocean is an essential part of our planet's health and well-being. It is home to over 90% of the species on Earth and provides us with oxygen and carbon storage. It is crucial to understand the importance of the ocean in our planet's health and well-being.

The ocean is a vital part of the global ecosystem, supporting a vast range of marine life. From whales and dolphins to fish and shellfish, the ocean is home to millions of species that play a critical role in the health and resilience of our planet. The ocean also provides us with oxygen, carbon storage, and other essential resources for human life. In fact, the ocean has absorbed 29% of the world's carbon emissions since the end of the pre-industrial era, acting as a carbon sink.