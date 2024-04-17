World Jackal Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, Activities, and Celebration Ideas

World Jackal Day 2024: World Jackal Day is celebrated on 19 April, every year. This year, people will celebrate the important event on Friday.

The day is dedicated to the jackal, a unique animal found in Africa, Europe, and Asia. World Jackal Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the habitat of jackals and to promote their conservation. We should observe the day and learn its history.

World Jackal Day also provides an opportunity to know about the animal in detail.