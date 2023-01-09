World Hindi Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, & Significance of the Day

World Hindi Day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 10 January every year and it also marks the anniversary of the day when Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949 for the first time.

This day is celebrated in India and all around the world by Hindi speakers and enthusiasts. It is seen as an opportunity to promote the language and the literature written in the language.

Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language and around 260 million people speak the language, making it the fourth most spoken language in the world. It is the official language of the Indian government. It is the first official language of India, English being the second.

Let's have a look at the theme, history, and significance of World Hindi Day 2023.