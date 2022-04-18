World Heritage Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes

You have to stay true to your heritage; that's what your brand is about — Alice Temperley

A concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational, and economic legacies - all of the things that quite literally make us who we are — Steve Berry

A people's relationship to their heritage is the same as the relationship of a child to its mother — John Henrik Clarke

My heritage has been my grounding, and it has brought me peace —Maureen O'Hara