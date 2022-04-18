World Heritage Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes

Theme, History and Quotes on World Heritage Day.
(Photo: iStock)
World Heritage Day is celebrated every year around the world on 18 April. The day is also referred to as International Day for Monuments and Sites.
World Heritage Day is observed every year to spread awareness about the importance of Heritage, and to also promote ways to protect and preserved it.
Here's the theme for World Heritage Day 2022.
This year, the theme of World Heritage Day is 'Heritage and Climate'. As per the official website of ICOMOS, it promotes the full potential of heritage conservation research and practice to deliver climate-resilient pathways to strengthen sustainable development, while advocating for just transitions to low-carbon futures.
The idea of International Day for Monuments and Sites was first established by ICOMOS in the year 1982. Later on, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted the resolution in its 22nd General Conference in November 1983. Since then, World Heritage Day has been celebrated annually around the world.
You have to stay true to your heritage; that's what your brand is about — Alice Temperley
A concerted effort to preserve our heritage is a vital link to our cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational, and economic legacies - all of the things that quite literally make us who we are — Steve Berry
A people's relationship to their heritage is the same as the relationship of a child to its mother — John Henrik Clarke
My heritage has been my grounding, and it has brought me peace —Maureen O'Hara
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)