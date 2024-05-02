World Give Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration Ideas, and Events

World Give Day 2024: World Give Day is observed on 4 May, every year. This year, the event is set to be observed on Saturday. Everyone should observe the event to understand the importance of giving and sharing.

It is a day dedicated to helping others and promoting philanthropy worldwide. The holiday aims to encourage people to give their time, money, and resources to others in need. Families, community centres, businesses, and students can take advantage of the holiday.