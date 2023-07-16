World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Why It Is Celebrated Worldwide

Earlier, people used to have face-to-face conversations to express their feelings then they used letters and later text messages. But now people can express the deepest and simplest emotions through emojis. The iconic little Japanese images are known as emoji and they have gained immense popularity among people who use the internet and social media apps to stay connected with their friends and family. Emojis are more popular on the internet than ever before thus they have a special day dedicated to them- World Emoji Day.

World Emoji Day was recognized on July 17 and the holiday validates our obsession with these ubiquitous graphic icons. Know the significance of this day and why do people celebrate World Emoji Day?