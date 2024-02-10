World Day of the Sick 2024: History, Significance, How To Observe, and Events

World Day of the Sick 2024 history and celebration ideas you should know.
World Day of the Sick 2024: World Day of the Sick is observed on 11 February, every year. The day is dedicated to those suffering from illnesses and it is observed with a view to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare and the need for compassion and support for the sick.
This day was first established by Pope John Paul II in 1992. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year earlier but the Vatican Church kept this secret for almost 12 years.
The World Day of the Sick was established on 13 May 1992, in response to his neuro-degenerative condition. Pope John Paul II chose 11 February, because it is the memorial day of Our Lady of Lourdes.
The significance of the World Day of the Sick is evident in the way it celebrates.
The World Day of the Sick is an opportunity to spread a message of hope and support to the sick and to highlight the need for effective healthcare services.
One should say a prayer for those who are sick and suffering from any illness. It is also important to help them by providing food, medication, and other supplies. Volunteering at a local health centre is also a good way of contributing to the cause.
