World Coconut Day 2021: History and Significance

World Coconut Day is celebrated on 2 September
(Photo: IANS)
World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on 2 September. The day is celebrated to highlight and raise awareness about the importance and benefits of coconut.
Coconuts have multiple benefits and is one of the most versatile fruit. It is edible, and its oil can also be applied on the skin. It contains various anit-fungal, antiviral, antioxidants and antibacterial elements.
Coconut belongs to the drupe family and is mostly found in the tropical countries. This fruit is celebrated the most in Asian-pacific region.
As mentioned above, World Coconut Day is celebrated mostly in Asian-Pacific countries by Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). It is an intergovernmental organization that supervises and facilitates Asian-pacific states that produce coconut.
The first World Coconut Day was celebrated on 2 September 2009. The date 2 September was chosen because it is the date when APCC was founded.
Currently, Indonesia is the top producer of Coconut, followed by India on the third position. As already mentioned above, Coconuts have multiple benefits and plays a significant role in the lives of many people. From cooking purposes to cosmetic purposes, it has multiple uses. Apart from the health benefits, it is also an economically affordable fruit as well.
Published: 02 Sep 2021,10:07 AM IST