World Coconut Day 2021: History and Significance

World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on 2 September. The day is celebrated to highlight and raise awareness about the importance and benefits of coconut.

Coconuts have multiple benefits and is one of the most versatile fruit. It is edible, and its oil can also be applied on the skin. It contains various anit-fungal, antiviral, antioxidants and antibacterial elements.

Coconut belongs to the drupe family and is mostly found in the tropical countries. This fruit is celebrated the most in Asian-pacific region.