Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, Date & Time

According to the Hindu calendar, Vijaya Ekadashi is observed in the month of Phalguna on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. It falls in February or March every year. It is also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi. The word Vijaya means victory and those people who observe long fasts on this day are said to be blessed with success and victory in all their endeavors. Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the lunar calendar and is considered an auspicious day for Hindus. It occurs twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi fast is believed to be important for the devotees of Vishnu who either fast without food and water (nirjala) or consume a sattvic diet which helps them to cleanse the body and the mind.

Let's know about the history, significance, rituals, date and time of Vijaya Ekadashi 2024.