Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, Date & Time

Vijaya Ekadashi March 2024
(Image: iStock)
According to the Hindu calendar, Vijaya Ekadashi is observed in the month of Phalguna on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. It falls in February or March every year. It is also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi. The word Vijaya means victory and those people who observe long fasts on this day are said to be blessed with success and victory in all their endeavors. Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the lunar calendar and is considered an auspicious day for Hindus. It occurs twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi fast is believed to be important for the devotees of Vishnu who either fast without food and water (nirjala) or consume a sattvic diet which helps them to cleanse the body and the mind.
Let's know about the history, significance, rituals, date and time of Vijaya Ekadashi 2024.
Vijaya Ekadashi Date
This year, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, 6 March. There are 24 Ekadashis in a year, twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.
Vijaya Ekadashi Parana time
Vijaya Ekadashi fast Parana is to be done on 7 March between 1:43 pm to 4:04 pm.
Vijaya Ekadashi Tithi
Ekadashi Tithi begins at 6:30 am on 6 March 2024
Ekadashi Tithi ends at 4:13 am on 7 March 2024
Vijaya Ekadashi holds significant religious importance, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious day, devotees observe a strict fast with deep devotion to please their deity. Devotees break their fast on the subsequent day known as Dwadashi Tithi. This day is believed to bring luck, triumph, wealth, and happiness.
The term "Vijaya" implies individuals who will faithfully follow all the rituals and perform the puja on Vijaya Ekadashi will be destined to triumph over adversaries and rivals. There are also many historical accounts mentioned in the Puranas that narrate those instances where kings and emperors, through the effects of this fast, emerged victorious in intense battles.
Ekadashi fast is believed to alleviate suffering. The fast is also associated with the potential to attract wealth, luck, prosperity, and overall well-being. Devotees observe Ekadashi fasting to seek the love, blessings, and affection of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to lead his devotees to good fortune and salvation. The fast is also seen as a means to cultivate resilience and inner strength in an individual.
How to keep Vijaya Ekadashi fast?
On Vijaya Ekadashi, devotees observe a day-long fast and refrain themselves from consuming any food or drink. Some may also eat a sattvic diet.
Devotees need to cleanse the place of worship with Gangajal or holy water before worshipping.
Worship rituals are to be initiated as soon as the idol is installed.
While worshipping devotees recite the Narayan Stotra, the Vishnu Sahasranama, and hymns dedicated to Lord Krishna.
Chants can also be accompanied as the acts of adoration and worship. As part of the worship ritual, offerings are made to the God like prasad, flowers, coconut, water, basil, fruits, and incense sticks.
While feeding the Brahmins on Dwadashi, you can also offer them janeu (sacred thread) and betel nuts as well.
After completing this Vijaya Ekadashi ritual is only when devotees partake in meals.
