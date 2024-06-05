UN Russian Language Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas

UN Russian Language Day 2024: UN Russian Language Day is observed on 6 June, and was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010. This day is dedicated to promoting the study and appreciation of Russian language. It coincides with the birthday of Aleksandr Pushkin, one of the most prominent Russian writers and creators.

One should note that the event will be observed on Thursday, this year. Everybody should participate in the events hosted on UN Russian Language Day to learn more about it. One should know the history and significance of this day.