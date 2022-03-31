Ugadi 2022: Date, Time, and Significance of Telugu New Year

Here's everything you need to know about Ugadi
(Photo: iStock)
Ugadi is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of the New Year according to Telugu calendar. Therefore, it is also popularly known as the Telugu New year.
This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, 02 April 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month.
Ugadi is usually celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The same day is also celebrated in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa. Moreover, it also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, which is usually celebrated in the north Indian states.
Here is the significance and timing of Ugadi.
Ugadi, which is celebrated as the beginning of New Year, is considered a very important occasion. People who observe this day believe that all the work done on this day gives positive results.
People spend this day with their friends, family, relatives and other loved ones. They also tend to buy new things on this auspicious occasion.
According to Drik Panchang, Ugadi also marks the beginning of new Samvatsara, which means a cycle of sixty years.
Here are the timings of Pratipada Tithi.
Pratipada Tithi Begins at 11:53 am on 01 April 2022
Pratipada Tithi Ends at 11:58 am on 02 April 2022
