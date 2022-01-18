Abira's Vlog: Find The Best & Cheapest Sarees & Jewellery in Shantiniketan

I travelled to Shantiniketan and stayed in the most amazing place.
(Photo: The Quint)
Everyone knows that Shantiniketan is known for Visva Bharati, the university established by Rabindranath Tagore. But there is a lot more to the place than just that. I travelled to Shantiniketan with my family, and found out the must-do things there.
Due to Covid, many of the attractions in Shantiniketan are closed, but there are a lot of other things to explore with your family. From homestay to shopping, here's a tour of Shantiniketan through my eyes.
Watch the video for more.
