Monsoon 2024: 7 Offbeat Places to Visit With Family During Monsoons in India

Places to Visit in Monsoon in India: As the monsoon season arrives in India, the country transforms into a lush and vibrant landscape. The rain-soaked hills, misty valleys, and verdant forests create a captivating atmosphere that beckons travelers to witness the natural beauty of the land.
While popular monsoon destinations like Kerala and Goa attract tourists from around the world, there are several offbeat places in India that offer unique experiences during this season. From serene hill stations to ancient temples and hidden waterfalls, here are seven lesser-known destinations that deserve a spot on your monsoon travel list.
1. Ranikhet, Uttarakhand: Ranikhet, a picturesque hill station nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, comes alive during the monsoon season. The lush green meadows, towering pine trees, and cool climate create a perfect backdrop for relaxation and adventure. While the summer and winter months offer various activities like trekking and skiing, the monsoons bring a sense of tranquility to this charming destination.
2. Lonar, Maharashtra: Lonar, a unique national geo-heritage monument in Maharashtra, is a must-visit for those seeking an offbeat monsoon experience. This saline soda lake was formed approximately 52,000 years ago by a meteor strike and has since become a haven for scientists and nature enthusiasts. The surrounding hills and forests offer trekking trails, while the lake itself is home to a diverse ecosystem.
3. Binsar, Uttarakhand: Binsar, located at the top of the Jhandi Dhar hills in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, is a hidden gem that transforms into a magical destination during the monsoon. The clouds descend low, enveloping the pine-laden paths in a blanket of fog and mist. Trekking through the forested mountain passes offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, including peaks like Kedarnath, Panchachuli, Nanda Devi, and Chaukamba. Zero Point provides the best vantage point to witness the majestic Himalayan peaks through the clouds.
4. Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro, an ancient town in Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and tribal culture. The monsoon rains add a touch of enchantment to this valley town, making it even more captivating. The old town is home to the Apatani tribe, known for their distinct traditions and customs. Trekking trails wind through the pine hills, while rice fields offer tranquil walks. The nearby Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary offers safari opportunities, adding to the allure of this hidden gem.
5. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa: Goa, known for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, offers a different experience during the monsoon season. Dudhsagar Falls, located in Molem, is a four-tier waterfall that comes alive with the monsoon rains. The thundering cascade resembles a sea of milk, earning it the name 'Dudhsagar' (lit. 'sea of milk'). Trekkers can descend to the base of the falls through two trails, one starting from Kulem and the other following the railway track.
6. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Mawlynnong, located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, is renowned for being the cleanest village in Asia. The village's commitment to cleanliness and sustainability is evident in its well-maintained pathways, lush gardens, and bamboo baskets used for waste collection. The Living Root Bridges, incredible creations made from twisting the roots of giant rubber trees, are a must-see attraction. The monsoon adds an extra layer of beauty to this charming village.
7. Panshet, Maharashtra: Panshet, situated near Khadakwasla and the National Defense Academy, is a serene getaway from the bustling cities of Pune and Mumbai. Located beside the Ambi River, Panshet boasts the picturesque Panshet Dam and a tranquil lake formed by its backwater. Surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains, this destination offers peace, tranquility, and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The monsoon season enhances the beauty of Panshet with its lush greenery and cool winds.
In addition to these seven destinations, there are numerous other offbeat places in India that offer unique experiences during the monsoon season. From the lush tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala to the ancient temples of Hampi in Karnataka, there are endless possibilities for travelers seeking to explore the hidden gems of this diverse country. So, pack your bags, embrace the monsoon magic, and discover the enchanting beauty of India's offbeat destinations.
