Monsoon 2024: 7 Offbeat Places to Visit With Family During Monsoons in India

7. Panshet, Maharashtra: Panshet, situated near Khadakwasla and the National Defense Academy, is a serene getaway from the bustling cities of Pune and Mumbai. Located beside the Ambi River, Panshet boasts the picturesque Panshet Dam and a tranquil lake formed by its backwater. Surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains, this destination offers peace, tranquility, and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. The monsoon season enhances the beauty of Panshet with its lush greenery and cool winds.

In addition to these seven destinations, there are numerous other offbeat places in India that offer unique experiences during the monsoon season. From the lush tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala to the ancient temples of Hampi in Karnataka, there are endless possibilities for travelers seeking to explore the hidden gems of this diverse country. So, pack your bags, embrace the monsoon magic, and discover the enchanting beauty of India's offbeat destinations.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).