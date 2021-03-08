IRCTC to Resume Luxury Train ‘Golden Chariot’ From 14 March

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume the luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ from 14 March 2021. “We wish to inform you that IRCTC will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14 2O2l,” the company said.
Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008 was taken over by IRCTC for operation, management, and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations.
IRCTC has scheduled two trips, departing from Bengaluru. These trips will cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa and then will return back to Bengaluru.
‘Pride of Karnataka’ will be a six nights/seven days journey and the Golden Chariot Train will cover jungles of Bandipur, Palace Town of Mysuru, Halebid temples, Chikkamagaluru estates, Goa beaches, and UNESCO world heritage sites of Badami Caves, Pattadakal temples and Hampi Palace ruins.
The Golden Chariot Train will also cover some ‘jewels of south India’, which include temples of Thanjavur and Chettinad, and a houseboat cruise through Kerala’s backwaters.
The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals, homemade beverages, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, entry at monuments, and meals in outdoor venues, as per the itinerary.
Pride of Karnataka
Jewels of South
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined